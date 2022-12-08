Not Available

Clang Invasion is a fast-paced, anything-can-happen, roller coaster ride of comedy. From Daisy trying to use the aliens to help her kidnap the hunk from her favorite teen show, to convincing the local news reporter that the aliens are just their latest remote control toys; keeping the aliens from accidentally destroying the world, each other, and your mother, is going to be the hardest thing they’ve ever done before. In other words, the Harrison home just got a lot more interesting.