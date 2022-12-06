Not Available

Clarkson, which ran from 1998 through to 2001, was Jeremy Clarkson's (famous as the presenter of Top Gear) own talk show. Clarkson ran for a total of 27 half-hour episodes, and featured Jeremy Clarkson talking to a variety of famous guests including polticians, celebrities and musicians. Clarkson would interview his guests, and he would often also take part in various activities, including advising the watching public how to create a finger-food rocket-launcher out of a melon and some matches!