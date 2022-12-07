Clash of the Continents

Not Available

Most likely, 250 Million years from now the Earth will once again be a Supercontinent, created as all the earths land masses drift back together over time. Imagine a spaceman looking for evidence of mankind. What would he find? All monuments of man would be torn away and pulverized by tectonic and geological forces. The Pyramids - engulfed in the mountains rising out of the former Mediterranean; Naples - long buried... But maybe New Orleans, buried beneath the mud of the Mississippi Delta, would rise up in the mountains of the Supercontinent, providing evidence that mankind indeed existed 250 million years ago.