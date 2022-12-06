Not Available

Clash Of Worlds tells the story of the extraordinary tensions and mutual misunderstandings, wars and reconciliations that have haunted two cultures, Christian and Muslim, during Imperial Britain's rise and fall. It aims to show how present-day conflict in the Middle East and Al Qaeda's terrorist attacks in the West are informed and even motivated by a historic sense of injustice and oppression that Islamists believe arises directly from the past actions of the British Empire. The series looks at three great clashes over the past 150 years: the Indian Mutiny of 1857, the Mahdi uprising in Sudan in the 1880s and the creation of the state of Israel in the first half of the 20th century.