Aristocratic Kate Swift's world comes crashing down when her unsavoury husband disappears, leaving her in trouble and in debt. But Kate is at her best in a good fight. Forming an unlikely alliance with a young Australian burglaress and a cowardly wreck of a boozy journalist, the hopeless and miss-matched trio use wit, instinct and theft as the dubious tools of their trade as they hustle to stay out of jail and find enough money to struggle on.