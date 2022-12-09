Class of '92: Out of Their League

Not Available

The ex-Manchester United stars known as the Class of '92 are going on a new adventure. They've bought a football club seven tiers down from the Premier League with a dream of taking it up to the top. This new series captures the humour and drama on and off the pitch as Ryan Giggs, Phil and Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt spend their first season in charge of Salford City F.C, a club run by volunteers with an average gate of 80. With intimate access to the Class of '92, the series captures the closeness of their friendship and their determination to succeed.