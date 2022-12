Not Available

Ki Moo-Hyeok, a lawyer with a high winning rate, only cares about money. Due to a murder case at a high school which he deals with, his reputation as a lawyer hits rock bottom. To regain his good name as a lawyer, he sneaks into the high school and work as a temporary teacher. He tries to reveal a secret which the students have, and gets involved with Teacher Ha So-Hyun, a P.E. teacher who loves her students. They then face the students'secret.