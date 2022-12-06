Class of the Titans

Not Available

Imprisoned thousands of years ago by his son ZEUS, CRONUS, the god of time, has found an extra second to escape from the Underworld. Now history is about to repeat itself as CRONUS heads a legion of mythological MONSTERS in his quest to regain control of the world...But there is a PROPHECY......Seven TEENAGERS stand in his way. The unknowing descendants of great mythological HEROES, protected by the OLYMPIAN GODS, and the only ones who can stop this BLAST FROM THE PAST.this BLAST FROM THE PAST.