A major series, this stunning ATV-produced drama adapted the celebrated Clayhanger Family novels by Arnold Bennett, published between 1910 and 1918. The series is set in the Victorian-era Staffordshire Potteries, and follows the coming-of-age story of Edwin Clayhanger as he leaves school, takes up the running of the family business, and falls in love with the beautiful, determined Hilda Lessways.