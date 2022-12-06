Not Available

The clutter is out and organized, new rooms are in on TLC's Clean Sweep. Two homeowners are given two days to sort their clutter that has taken over their homes and pitch what they don't need, while two rooms in their home are redesigned by professionals. The two homeowners, who could be anyone from a husband and wife to two friends, sort through their stuff by placing it in piles labeled Keep, Sell and Toss. They're assisted in letting go by either organizer Shelli Alexander (Season 1), or Peter Walsh. The items placed in Sell are then sold in a yard-sale on the second day, with anything not sold going to charity. The rooms are redesigned by either Angelo Surmelis, Molly Luetkemeyer, Kelli Ellis (Season 2), James Saavedra (Season 2), or Valerie Bickford (Season 1), with Eric Stromer the carpenter on-hand to design beautiful new furniture, or modify existing furniture. When the rooms are done, the transformations are usually so amazing that they are hard to believe. Please note th