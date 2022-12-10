Not Available

When their father is given a transfer, Toudou Yuuto and Toudou Erika are left alone. They are siblings, but they are not blood related. When Yuuto was a child, his mother died. His father remarried a woman who, herself, had a child from a previous relationship, Erika. His stepmother was quite gentle, but she, too, has since passed away. Living alone, they begin to love each other as a man and a woman. However, an art teacher, Sayaka, notices their relationship and... (This OVA based on a game with the same name.)