Forty-eight-year-old Cleopatra Andersson works at JTM, a company delivering networking solutions. She has raised her, now 20-year-old, by herself. He decides to move out to a flat of his own, and Cleo's life becomes full of new opportunities. At JTM she gets both help and counterthrust when she willingly and perhaps sometimes unwillingly becomes involved in the dreams and schemes of her colleagues. At the same time, her own personal life is far from carefree.