The Syrian actress Soulaf Fawakherji said that the role of heroine in the series of Cleopatra was the dream of every Arab actress. Soulaf fawakherji-cleopatra Note that the series "Cleopatra", which was broadcast last Ramadan in several Arab channels, is performed by Wael Ramadan-husband Soulaf Fawakhirji-, which plays simultaneously the role of Mark Antonio in the series. Some may argue queSoulaf Fawakherji was selected for this role, only for its beauty and for its relationship with the director who is her husband at the same time, but the Syrian actress has demonstrated the falsity of these claims by acting as necessary, and with great skill.