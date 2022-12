Not Available

This animated series, based on Kevin Smith's 1994 film of the same name, centers on Dante Hicks and Randal Graves, the clerks at The Quick Stop and RST Video. These "slackers" spend most of their time spoofing pop culture and whining about their miserable lives. Adding color to their lives are the resident "hetero-life partners" Jay and Silent Bob, who hang out and sell fireworks outside the store.