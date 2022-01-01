Not Available

C.L.I.F. is a police procedural series produced by MediaCorp Singapore in 2011 in collaboration with the Singapore Police Force. It was aired from 31 May - 27 Jun 2011 on free-to-air MediaCorp Channel 8 and consists of 20 episodes. The drama stars Tay Ping Hui, Qi Yuwu, Elvin Ng, Joanne Peh, Chris Tong and Tracy Lee in the main roles with a large ensemble supporting cast. It was directed by Chong Liung Man, who previously directed another award-winning police procedural C.I.D., which also starred Tay and Qi in the lead roles as police officers.