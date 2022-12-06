Not Available

Clifford - at one time, he was just a small puppy, the runt of the litter. Then, Emily Elizabeth's love made him grow big and he became big, red Clifford, the subject of the popular PBSKids series, Clifford the Big Red Dog. But what about before then? Clifford's Puppy Days explores just that. Set in the big city Clifford and Emily Elizabeth lived in before moving to Birdwell Island, this series features Clifford's adventures when he was just a small puppy. The main staff for the series is largely the same of Clifford the Big Red Dog (such as writers and producers), but watch for a brand new cast and new environments for this curious, little puppy to explore. The order is for 25 episodes so far, although if the program continues to do well, there could be more. The program features a diverse cast of voice talent. Grey Delisle is back as Emily Elizabeth. Kath Soucie, who voices the character viewers love to hate on Clifford the Big Red Dog, Jetta, voices Daffodil, Emily Elizabe