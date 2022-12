Not Available

Sezaki Kota is a young doctor who runs a boat clinic, Kaishinmaru, that plies the Seto Inland Sea islands. Kota is a very capable doctor, but he has one big flaw... he falls for women easily. He romances each island's madonna when they come to him seeking treatment. However, his efforts at romancing them seem to fail each time, and thus with tears streaming, he sets off for the next island; Ever in search of a true love.