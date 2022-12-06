Clinton Anderson Downunder Horsemanship - Gaining Respect and Control on the Ground

Not Available

In Clinton's latest video release, you'll learn to lay a solid training foundation between you and your horse that you will capitalize on in the years to come. You'll learn simple, versatile desensitizing exercises to help your horse be less spooky and more confident in many situations. You will be introduced to the three primary exercises that will give you control of your horse's movement while simultaneously increasing his respect in your leadership abilities. You'll learn how to instantly increase your horse's flexibility. You'll also discover how to use lungeing to build your horse's respect and trust. Every exercise in this series is an essential component that will enable you to progress further in your training goals.