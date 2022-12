Not Available

Documentary looking at Britain's drinking culture. Every weekend, the UK's hard-drinking party animals lay siege to towns and cities across the country - and suffer the consequences. On Newcastle's Bigg Market, one can see everything from broken ankles on the dance floor to broken noses on the street. An army of people, from doormen to cabbies and paramedics to takeaway owners, try to make sure the night goes well and are there to pick up the pieces when it does not.