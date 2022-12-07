Clothing The World

Not Available

Born in a poverty-stricken family, Huang Qiao’er lost her parents at an early age. She was raised by her aunt, who taught her textile arts. While growing up in a weaving mill, Huang develops a close bond with the neighboring dyehouse owner’s son, Fang Ning, who is in love with her. The outstanding results produced by Jinxiu Mill’s weavers earn them an opportunity to work in the palace. Through her friendship with the emperor’s niece, Zhao Jiayi, Huang is able to access the palace’s library thus gaining more knowledge of her craft from its collection beyond of what she has learned from her aunt. However, the Jinxiu Mill’s weavers also become embroiled in a power struggle between the emperor’s concubines, in addition to their rivalry with the Iridescent Cloud Mill’s weavers, who are also working there.