Cloud Stairs

Choi Jung Soo (Shin Dong Wook) was left in an orphnage by his father who could no longer take care of him after his wife left him for another man. He had a bright future in medicine but could ill afford the tuition fee. In despair, he took off to the remote island where his father grew up in the hope that he would find him there. He ended up spending 7 years there working under the guidance of the island's only doctor and became very good at it. But when he saved Yoon Jung Won (Han Ji Hye) who suffered from an acute appendicitis, he became mistaken as a skillful doctor and his life became complicated. Yoon Jung Won was the daughter of the owner of an elite hospital in Seoul and the two began to develope feelings for each other even though she was engaged to be married. He couldn't help falling in love with Jung Won and began to lie to himself and others about his medical credentials. The higher he rose, the harder he fell. The love that he thought would give him everything turned into poison. He lost his world ... except the love of his woman who stood by him no matter what.