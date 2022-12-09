Not Available

One of Australia’s most beloved novels (by writer Tim Winton) is brought to life in this highly anticipated mini-series starring Kerry Fox (Shallow Grave). Set in and around Perth during the 1940 sand 1950s, Cloudstreet tells the story of two rural families who suffer separate catastrophes and flee to the city to pick up the pieces of their lives and start again. Brought together in the same house at No.1 Cloud Street, the Lambs and the Pickles share numerous tragedies and triumphs that draw them closer together, until the roof over their heads becomes a home for their hearts.