Cloudbabies is an adorable animated series about four enchanting, childlike characters, Baba Pink, Baba Blue, Baba Yellow and Baba Green whose job is to look after the sky and their Sky Friends, Sun, Moon, Rainbow, Fuffa Cloud and Little Star. They live together with Bobo White, a mischievous little Sky Imp, in a house on a big fluffy Cloud. Every morning, they jump on their Skyhorsies and begin their days work of looking after the sky.