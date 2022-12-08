Cloudspotting

Not Available

Documentary bringing to life Gavin Pretor-Pinney's international bestseller, The Cloudspotter's Guide, which draws on science, meteorology and mythology for a magical journey through the world of clouds. Presented by the obsessive and excitable Pretor-Pinney, it is no dry treatise on the science of nephology but a playful trip through the varied beauty and distinctive personalities of the ten principal cloud types. From the ethereal cirrus to the terrifying cumulonimbus, the film tells the story of the short but eventful life of clouds and their importance to our planet. Find out how immense quantities of water can stay up in the sky for so long and how lightning and thunder are created. Aided by his worldwide network of Cloudspotters, Pretor-Pinney also sets out to prove the existence of a new type of cloud, which results in him presenting his findings to a panel of top scientists. Featuring stunning images filmed by the world's most experienced aerial cameraman, the film is designed to inspire, inform and challenge those who have ever wondered about the heavens above.