Clydebuilt: The Ships That Made The Commonwealth

David Hayman explores the stories of four ships, built on the river Clyde that helped forge links with countries throughout the Commonwealth of Nations. From iconic ships such as Cutty Sark and HMS Hood to the lesser-known CS Mackay-Bennett, a ship that laid the foundations of a Victorian communications revolution and played a crucial role in the world's worst maritime disaster. Also, David investigates the story of a paddle steamer called Robert E. Lee, and the controversial role Glasgow shipbuilders and captains played in the American Civil War.