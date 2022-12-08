C'mon Midffild

Not Available

The show mainly revolves around the misadventures of Bryn Coch United, a fictional village football team. The running of the team is handled by the least capable committee imaginable: Arthur Picton (the team's stubborn, arrogant manager), Wali Tomos (the slightly dim-witted linesman), and Tecwyn Parri (the team's goalie, and arguably the most normal on the committee). Most plots were derived from the team's attempts to win their weekly games, as well as from other events held in the village, and the main characters' relationships with their families. The many long-running jokes included Wali's intolerance of his mother, Tecwyn's constantly angry wife, and the fact that Arthur's wife, Elsi, was almost never seen on screen - with many excuses being made for her absence. One ongoing sub-plot was Arthur Picton's dislike of his daughter's relationship with George Huws. However, Sandra (Mr Picton's daughter, who was re-cast in series 6, after the original actress left to pursue a teaching career) was the only one who could put both her father and her boyfriend (later husband) in their place whenever she was unwittingly caught up in their feuds and ambitions.