CNBLUE Secret Tour: Don't Call My Name

It's been 10 years since CNBLUE has debuted, and the three members of the boy band gather together to go on a trip before they make a comeback after three years. They're excited to enjoy the beautiful mountains and wonderful seas in Korea, but they are supposed to leave the place once there is anyone that notices who they are. The young men who have turned 30 share their concerns and hopes with one another on the trip while doing silly things not to be recognized. What kind of stories will they unfold?