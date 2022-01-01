Not Available

CNN Newsroom is an American news program on CNN/US. Broadcasting throughout the week, Newsroom features live and taped news reports, in addition to analysis from experts on the issues being covered, and headlines throughout each hour. The program tends to focus on softer news than their hard news primetime lineup. The program is the standard "brand" for general rolling-news programming for the network, originating from their headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. It debuted in September 2006 replacing CNN Live Today, Live From, CNN Saturday, CNN Saturday Night, CNN Sunday and CNN Sunday Night. CNN Newsroom airs continuously for seven hours starting from 9:00am ET until 4:00pm ET on weekdays and since the start of September 2008, the program has employed a single-presenter format on such days. On weekends, it airs at various times with late-night editions. The program shares the same name of an earlier CNN program, debuted in 1989, that was shown commercial-free by teachers in schools. On June 18, 2012, CNN introduced, Newsroom International presented by Suzanne Malveaux. This hour-long block of news focuses on news across the globe. The show is based from CNN's World Headquarters in Atlanta. On February 25, 2013, Newsroom International was changed to Around the World.