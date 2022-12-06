Not Available

Coach Trip is a travel-meets-reality show where a coach load of Brits set off on a six- week trip around Europe. Stopping off at a wealth of destinations on their way, but confined to a coach, tensions run high when people are forced to spend too much time together. But this is a Coach Trip with a difference, because couples that become just too annoying will be voted off by their fellow coach trippers dropped off at the nearest station and sent home. It's a tough job for professional tour guide Brendon, whose patience is tested daily as he herds 14 people around. There are arguments, parties and travel sickness to contend with all mixed up with some of the most amazing sights in Europe.