Coaches often preach about the importance of players controlling emotions, but it's frequently the coaches themselves whose behavior is out of control. At practice and during games, the problem seems to be spreading across today's sports landscape, especially at the youth level. In ``Coaching Bad,'' two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis and counselor Christian Conte work with nine coaches who know that they need to change their combative, bombastic ways if they want to continue in their profession. The coaches, who come from all around the U.S. and represent a variety of sports, take part in an intense retraining and reconditioning program designed by Lewis and Conte. It includes assessing baseline anger issues, working to create changes, and putting those changes to the test. For some participants, the program might be a last chance to not only keep their jobs but also to save their marriages.