There is something very special about the strip of land separating terra firma from the open ocean. Dynamic, dramatic, wild and beautiful, New Zealand's long and varied coastline has a huge influence on our lifestyle and culture. COASTERS follows keen fisher, seafood chef and presenter, Al Brown, as he travels the coastline of New Zealand exploring the connection Kiwis have with their coast. There's plenty of fishing, fossicking, cooking and chatting to locals - people whose lives revolve around the tides, currents, wind and weather - who are strongly connected to their coast and share their love of it. From the mountainous coasts of Fiordland to the sandy bays of Northland, the incredible diversity ensures a wonderful variety to the episodes that collectively paint a picture of a very integral, influential and essential part of contemporary New Zealand.