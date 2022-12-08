Not Available

Shot at the legendary Masonic Temple in Toronto, this half-hour series gives an inside look at what some men really talk about behind closed doors. Each week, a rotating panel of guys recounts their craziest sexual encounters, hilarious pranks and wildest memories. From high school teachers and computer programmers to city workers and comedians, a varied blend of young men sign on to spill their Cocktales. Ranging between the ages of 22-35, these storytellers push the boundaries further than ever before with hilarious, crude, and downright messed-up tales.