Code 3 is an American crime drama that aired in syndication in 1957. The television series is based on the activities of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. and described as "one of the most promising new shows of the year." "CODE 3" refers to the emergency signal alerting officers to proceed to the destination with red light and siren, and with all possible haste. The series presented dramas depicting the full scope of the Sheriff's Dept. as a law enforcement agency. The stories are presented from the viewpoint of Assistant Sheriff George Barnett played by Richard Travis. At the end of each episode, Eugene W. Biscailuz, "then the actual sheriff of Los Angeles County," summarizes the episode.