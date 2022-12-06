Not Available

Code Blue

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fuji Television Network

If it can be treated one second earlier, the heart might start beating again. If there is one extra helicopter, another life in danger may be saved. If one more life can be saved, the Japanese medical community may regain trust. There are more lives in this country that can be saved. The "Doctor Helicopter" system was legalized in Japan in June 2007. A medical team is dispatched to the patients on a helicopter to provide medical care in the field as soon as possible. One day, four young physicians are assigned to this latest medical system. The doctors experience traumatic medical situations, deal with personal ambitions, witness the fragility of life, and they grow personally and professionally. --Fuji TV

Cast

Tomohisa YamashitaAizawa Kousaku
Yui AragakiMegumi Shiraishi
Erika TodaMihoko Hiyama
Manami HigaSaejima Haruka
Yosuke AsariKazuo Fuikawa

