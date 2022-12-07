Not Available

Chinami Ebihara is a high school student who emits electromagnetic waves when her emotions fuss. Waves affect electronic equipment such as phones, televisions and computers. Her ability causes her family to move from one place to another. In 2017, the Ebihara family moves again. At school a boy named Kotaro Kannagi notices her ability and asks if he can study it. Sonomi Kujo, the daughter of a wealthy family who is enamorated with Kotaro since they were very young react with jealousy for his interest, while Yuma Saihashi, a miko with powers tries to warn them. Meanwhile two strangers come to spy.