Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

On August 10th, 2010 the Holy Empire of Britannia began a campaign of conquest, its sights set on Japan. Deploying a humanoid weapon dubbed Knightmare Frame, Japan was quickly conquered, its rights and identity stripped away, the once proud nation now referred to as Area 11. Its citizens, Elevens, now forced to scratch out a living while the Brits live comfortably within their settlements. Pockets of resistance appear throughout Area 11, working towards independence for Japan, although without much success. However, the world's destiny changes as Lelouch, an exiled Imperial Prince of Britannia posing as a student, finds himself in the heart of the ongoing conflict. Through a chance meeting with a mysterious girl named C.C., Lelouch gains a mysterious power called Geass. Equipped with the power of the king, Lelouch may finally realize his dream of bringing Britannia down to its knees!