Code Name: Foxfire

The President of the United States assigns his brother to assemble a covert team of female counter-intelligence operatives, reporting only to him. The leader is former CIA operative Liz "Foxfire" Towne, who just got out of prison after serving four years for a crime she didn't commit. Her operatives are reformed con artist and burglar Maggie Towne and streetwise driver Danny O'Toole, assisted by Phillips the butler.