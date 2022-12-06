Code Name: Foxfire

The President of the United States assigns his brother to assemble a covert team of female counter-intelligence operatives, reporting only to him. The leader is former CIA operative Liz "Foxfire" Towne, who just got out of prison after serving four years for a crime she didn't commit. Her operatives are reformed con artist and burglar Maggie Towne and streetwise driver Danny O'Toole, assisted by Phillips the butler.
|Sheryl Lee Ralph
|Maggie 'The Cat' Bryan
|Joanna Cassidy
|Elizabeth 'Foxfire' Towne
|Henry Jones
|Phillips
|John McCook
|Larry Hutchins
|Robin Johnson
|Danny O'Toole
