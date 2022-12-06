Not Available

Code Name: Foxfire

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Universal Television

The President of the United States assigns his brother to assemble a covert team of female counter-intelligence operatives, reporting only to him. The leader is former CIA operative Liz "Foxfire" Towne, who just got out of prison after serving four years for a crime she didn't commit. Her operatives are reformed con artist and burglar Maggie Towne and streetwise driver Danny O'Toole, assisted by Phillips the butler.

Cast

Sheryl Lee RalphMaggie 'The Cat' Bryan
Joanna CassidyElizabeth 'Foxfire' Towne
Henry JonesPhillips
John McCookLarry Hutchins
Robin JohnsonDanny O'Toole

Images