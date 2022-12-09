Coffee, Do Me a Favor

Not Available

Lee Seul Bi has a huge crush on her boss Lim Hyun Woo. One day, she drinks a cup of magical coffee that changes her appearance! Lee Seul Bi introduces herself as Oh Go Woon, a close friend of Lee Seul Bi and goes to work instead. Lim Hyun Woo knows that these two women look nothing alike, but he can't shake the feeling Oh Go Woon reminds him of Lee Seul Bi. Will Lee Seul Bi be able to keep her secret before her crush finds out the truth?