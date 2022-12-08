Coffee-ya no Hitobito

Not Available

Shitamachi, Tokyo. Along a shopping street, there is a retro-looking cafe, "Coffee-ya". Soda Kosuke is the owner of the said cafe, and the coffee that he brews lovingly, warms the heart of the drinker. However, Kosuke is an ex-convict and has a painful emotional past. Kashiwagi Fuyuko's husband was killed by Kosuke, and she couldn't find it in her heart to forgive Kosuke. She refuses to read the letters sent by Kosuke, leaving them in a box unopened. However, she becomes curious about Kosuke, after a conversation with her patient, and decided to drop by this quaint little cafe. She is slowly drawn into the lives of the cafe's patrons who are mainly shopowners from the neighborhood. Not knowing Fuyuko's true identity, Kosuke finds himself slowly falling for her and thus, he starts to try to get to know the true Fuyuko... --NHK