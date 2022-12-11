Not Available

They are neither animals nor humans. They cannot be distinctly categorised as boys or girls. They are also not considered to be Earthlings or space creatures. There are no such specific titles in the world of Coji-Coji. Instead, it boils down to the meaning of "existence", an emphasis on the root of a character. This world hinges on all things natural, the pure existence of life. The protagonist, Coji-Coji, represents a perfect existence where truths of life are constantly being delivered and no words of malice can be spoken.