Cold Blood Warm Heart

Tsui Wing Pong (Adam Cheng) and Tsui Ka Lap (Gallen Lo) are adopted brothers. Pong was sent to the Tsui family when he was very young because his biological father abandoned the family during a difficult period. Over the years, Pong bears a deep grudge against his biological father, who is the owner of the Yip family bank. At the same time, the Yip family had a dark past and some dangerous secrets. Lo Tzi Kin (Julian Cheung) is the new head of Pong's division at the police station. He has a sister Lo Wai Fong (Christine Ng), for whom Pong had an unrequited love. Kin was in love with Fong Hau Yung (Nadia Chan), who works at the bank run by the Yip family and so was she. But they were forced to give up on each other, due to some circumstances, and Kin ends up marrying Cheung Suet Ning (Jessica Hsuan), who is actually in love with Pong's brother, Tsui Ka Lap. During one murder case, Pong was falsely accused as the murderer and was sent to jail. Following his release, he discovered that his brother, Ka Lap, was the real murderer and was also involved in many other criminal activities. It was later revealed that Ka Lap had the backing of the Yip family to commit the crimes he did. Seeing that there is no other choice, Pong embarked on a dangerous journey to capture Ka Lap and to investigate the dark secrets that the Yip family held, but not without the unforeseen consequences of the sacrifice that the major characters had to make.