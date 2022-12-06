Not Available

Cold Feet is about three couples. Adam Williams (Systems Analyst; James Nesbit) and Rachel Bradley (Helen Baxendale) start the series about a year and six or so weeks into their relationship. The pilot shows this couple coming together. Jenny (Fay Ripley) and Pete Gifford (John Thomson) are a married couple that start the series with the birth of their first child. Karen (Hermione Norris) and David Marsden (Robert Bathurst) are another married couple, and when the series starts they already have a child, and are thinking of having another. The three couples end up friends after going through the 'friends of friends' process. Jenny, Pete and Adam are friends, and Adam's relationship with Rachel pulls Karen (Rachel's friend) and David (Karen's husband) into the friends relationship. Made by Granada Television for the ITV Network.