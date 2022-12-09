Cold Justice: Sex Crimes

Not Available

The sobering statistics for sex-related crimes in America reveal that there are approximately 240,000 survivors of sexual assault in America, including men, women and children. Every two minutes, someone is sexually assaulted in the United States. To combat these numbers and bring justice to the survivors of sexual assault, former Harris County, Texas, prosecutors Casey Garrett and Alicia O'Neill are traveling to small towns around the country to help local law enforcement close cases that have sat dormant for years.