Cold Squad is a one-hour police drama originally on CTV that focuses on 'cold cases'; unsolvable cases that have gone for years without a solution. Each week there is a new 'cold case' brought out of the woodwork to solve, which may date back five years, or could even date back fifty years. The primary personality in Cold Squad is Sgt. Ali McCormick. Although she isn't the official head of the unit, her opinion is invaluable to the other workers. She is backed up by a team of highly skilled professionals who, as it so happens, are also her good friends.