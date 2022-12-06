Not Available

Cold War is an epic, 24-part documentary series that takes a sweeping look at the era known as The Cold War. A joint effort by Turner Original Productions in association with BBC News, the series combines historical footage with personal interviews. The series took over three years to be completed, with the production teams shooting more than 1,000 hours of original footage and screening 1,500 hours of film reference material. Cold War is noted as being the definitive record of this era of global history by the judges who awarded the series the Peabody Award.