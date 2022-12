Not Available

A vocation passed from father to son, the fishermen of "The Rock" have spanned generations. But disaster struck in 1992 when the cod stock collapsed and a moratorium was declared, effectively shutting the fishery down overnight. Many left the life of the sea... but not the COLD WATER COWBOYS. This original Canadian 10-part series journeys to Newfoundland to meet these men with salt water in their veins, and follows them through one intense fishing season.