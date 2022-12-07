Colin And Justin On The Estate

Not Available

McAllister and Ryan attempted to visually transform a council estate in Glasgow (Arden, on the south side of the city) in their 2007 show on Five. The premise was that everyone should be entitled to a good standard of living, no matter where they are on the social strata. An anniversary TV 'one year on' revisit is currently being planned. In September 2006, they organised and ran a charity auction at the Oran Mor arts centre in Glasgow, to raise money for the event. It was attended by national and local celebrities, including Anna Ryder Richardson and Atomic Kitten's Liz McClarnon.