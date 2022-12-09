Collateral

Not Available

Set over the course of four days, this four-part drama explores the spiraling repercussions surrounding the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery man. Refusing to accept this is a random act of senseless violence, tough and single-minded Detective Inspector Kip Glaspie (Mulligan) is determined to discover if there is a darker truth. Politician David Mars (Simm) becomes instantly embroiled in the drama through his turbulent relationship with his troubled and unpredictable ex Karen (Piper). While Jane Oliver (Walker), a compassionate vicar, struggles to conceal her affair with the only witness to the crime. Hare’s electrifying writing acts as a moving spotlight, asking crucial questions about the state of modern Britain.