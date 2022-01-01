Not Available

College is a 1990 Italian comedy television series, based on the 1983/4 film College. It aired on Tuesdays at 20.30 in Italy from March 6 to June 5 1990 for a total of 14 episodes. The episodes were directed by Lorenzo Castellano and Federico Moccia. The music for the series was provided by Claudio Simonetti. The female lead in the series is Federica Moro, Miss Italy, while her male counterpart, and her boyfriend, is Keith Van Hoven. The college featured in the series is located near the Naval Academy in the heart of Tuscany. The show was produced by Reteitalia and had excellent results in the ratings, with a peak of 6 million viewers per episode. It has since been re-run on numerous satellite channels.