College Football Final is a one hour program totally devoted to college football and airs every Saturday night during the college football season. It was previously named College Gameday Final until 2006. It is seen at 12am ET on ESPN and lasts until 1am ET and the program re-airs at 7:30 or 8:00 am the next morning. It is similar to ESPN's Baseball Tonight, NBA Fastbreak, NFL Live, and College GameNight, except that it only appears once a week. The program breaks down the days' games with highlights of all the biggest games, analysis of the big stories and a look ahead to next weeks match ups. The program is presented in high definition on ESPN HD, except for the on site reports.